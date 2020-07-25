CLAYTON — A boat is a total loss after it caught on fire Friday evening at Riverside Cottages.
It was about 6:30 p.m. when the Clayton Fire Department responded with its boat to the scene of the fire.
The owner had left his boat for only a brief time before a witness told him it was on fire, said First Assistant Chief Chris Barton. He said the department used its fire boat to extinguish the flames, originating in the engine compartment, before dousing it in foam.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.