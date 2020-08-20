ALEXANDRIA BAY — On Thursday afternoon, an Uncle Sam Boat Tours ship with 134 passengers struck a shoal on the St. Lawrence River and drifted a half-mile down river before rescue boats could stop it and help passengers off.
The Island Duchess struck the shoal, or underground rock, at the foot of Sunnyside Island at 1:17 p.m. Inoperable and taking on water, the ship drifted near Sport Island before a rescue boat was able to stop it and help it tread water. It appears the disabled boat came to a stop in Canadian waters.
In short order, rescue boats from Clayton, Alexandria Bay, Hammond, state police, U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene. Roughly a dozen other boats were out at the scene, circling the area to catch a glimpse of the action. There was also a helicopter and a plane circling overhead, but it’s unclear where the aircrafts came from.
There were no injuries and all passengers were taken off the boat to a sister boat, the Uncle Sam 7, and taken ashore, according to a Coast Guard statement. First responders remained at the scene pumping water out of the boat.
As of 4:30 p.m., ship traffic on the St. Lawrence Seaway has been stopped, according to veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom. It’s unclear if the traffic stop is related to Island Duchess’s grounding.
The Coast Guard said its personnel and others from area fire departments were onboard Island Duchess Thursday evening assisting the boat’s crew, continuing to assess the situation and conducting salvage operations.
The Coast Guard’s marine investigators, state police and representatives of the state Department of Environmental Conservation will be conducting an investigation into the accident.
The tour boat is operated by Uncle Sam Boat Tours out of Alexandria Bay. Company officials could not be reached for comment.
