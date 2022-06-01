HENDERSON — A kayaker in Rays Bay was rescued by nearby boaters Tuesday evening.
Henderson Fire Chief Derek Stoner said that shortly before 6 p.m., the kayak capsized somewhere between 250 and 300 yards off shore. Chief Stoner said a few boats nearby saw the man in the water and brought him to shore safely. The kayaker was cold, but ultimately decided not to get checked out by an ambulance.
The boating season is in its early stages, which means the temperature of the water can be deceiving. It’s been warmer outside, but that doesn’t mean the water isn’t still cold. While the air temperature may be 80 degrees, the water temperature is still in the low 60s. Chief Stoner said it only takes a person’s body temperature to drop a couple degrees for hypothermia to kick in. His department has responded to two hypothermic people in the last few weeks. One of his safety tips is to take as many layers of clothes off when getting to shore after being in cold water — then hopefully find a blanket.
Chief Stoner said in the last five years, his department has seen an increase in kayakers not wearing life vests. Kayakers legally don’t have to wear life vests since they are non-motorized vessels, but he still strongly urges that they wear them.
“It’s probably the No. 1 safety priority,” he said. “In my honest opinion it should be a law that you have to wear a life vest.”
