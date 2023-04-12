BOCES students from the Bohlen and Sackett Tehcnical Centers had the opportunity to showcase their career and technical education knowledge at the NYS SkillsUSA Regional Competition Feb. 10 at SUNY Morrisville.
Many students will be taking part in the New York State SkillsUSA Competition April 26-28 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.
Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield
Prepared Speech first place: Lanelle Vile, early childhood education, South Lewis
Cosmetology Jr. second place: Kira Cullings, cosmetology, Adirondack
Job Demonstration A third place: Kally Runner, veterinary practices, Lowville
Charles H. Bohlen Jr. Technical Center, Watertown
Quiz Bowl third Place: Plumbing/HVAC students from Carthage — Brandon Brown, Mason Burns and Braeden Mushtare
