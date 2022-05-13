LERAY — Footage from a body camera worn by a New York State Police officer shows how troopers and firefighters rescued a woman from her sinking vehicle last week in LeRay.
Joanne M. Tanner, 61, of Evans Mills had driven into a retention pond at the intersection of routes 11 and 26 on May 7.
John Russell, assistant chief of the Evans Mills Fire Department, said that when the call came in, firefighters were at the races at the Evans Mills Raceway Park, which is less than a mile from the intersection.
The crew arrived from the raceway within minutes, and Chief Russell, coming from his home, was there a few minutes later. He said they decided he would go into the water to attempt to rescue Ms. Tanner, who police later charged with drunken driving.
According to a press release from state police, Trooper Christopher J. Hardy arrived to the scene and followed a path to the water where he saw the Ford Explorer floating.
The Evans Mills firefighters were already there and Chief Russell had tied a throw bag to himself and was in the water.
Trooper Hardy joined him in the water to help get Ms. Tanner out of the vehicle.
Chief Russell used a steel pole to break open the rear window of the vehicle. At that point, Ms. Tanner was submerged to her shoulders and was not able to move.
Chief Russell then attempted to move her to the rear compartment but was unsuccessful. Trooper Hardy and Chief Russell could not get the doors open as the locks would not disengage, state police said.
Once the vehicle shifted and began filling with more water toward the front of the vehicle, Trooper Hardy moved on top of the vehicle to break open the sunroof while Chief Russell escaped out of the back.
Trooper Hardy and Chief Russell broke open the sunroof with a steel pole and got Ms. Tanner out. State police described her as being “conscious and alert.”
Trooper Ryan L. Gentile swam to the vehicle to help assist and Trooper Rexford C. Reynolds pulled Ms. Tanner and Trooper Hardy to shore with a rope. Ms. Tanner was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where she was treated for hypothermia and minor lacerations.
Ms. Tanner was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and speeding. She was issued an appearance ticket for Watertown CAP Court.
