WATERTOWN — The body of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse will be coming home today.
State police will assist the city fire department with escorting Mr. Morse’s body from Binghamton back to Watertown. An escort detail is scheduled to leave Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton between 11:30 a.m. and noon today.
The escort will drive north on Interstate 81 to exit 45 onto Arsenal Street. From there, the escort will turn right onto South Massey Street, passing the Watertown fire station, then left onto Clinton Street and ending at 214 Sterling St., Cummings Funeral Home.
On March 3, Mr. Morse was taking part in a firefighter training program for recruits at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. He was training to become a full-time member of the Watertown Fire Department.
During a part of the training program, he suffered a medical emergency. He was rushed to a local hospital, stabilized and then airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Penn.
Mr. Morse remained at the Sayre hospital, in the intensive care unit, for more than a week. On March 6, while still in the ICU, he was given his Watertown Fire Department badge — Badge #94. A wedding ceremony was also performed with his fiancée at his bedside that day.
He died from his injuries Friday.
