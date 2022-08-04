City Police and City Fire are on the scene of an apparent drowning in the Black River Thursday evening.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue said that drowning appears to be the cause of death, however, a medical examiner will ultimately be determining that cause of the death.
A body was reported in the river earlier in the afternoon Thursday and officials are investigating if it is the same body.
It is unknown how long the body was in the water for.
The investigation is continuing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
