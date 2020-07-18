Responders praised after drowning

The body of Miguel Harvey, 49, a Marine veteran, was recovered at Southwick Beach State Park in Henderson on Friday night after he drowned. Ben Muir/Watertown Daily Times

HENDERSON — An Adams man presumably drowned in Lake Ontario at Southwick Beach State Park on Friday evening.

State police, park police and multiple other agencies responded to the park at around 6:55 p.m. for reports of a water rescue.

After a nearly three-hour search, Miguel Harvey, 49, of Adams, was recovered from the water. State police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.