BELLEVILLE — A boil water advisory that affected about 200 residents in the hamlet was lifted Tuesday afternoon.
Ellisburg Town Supervisor Douglas W. Shelmidine said he learned that the advisory ended at 2:20 p.m.
An advisory was enacted after workers discovered and repaired a broken water main near Route 289 on Sunday. As a result of the break, residents were urged to boil their water for two days so water from the system could be tested for possible microbial contaminants that could have entered through the broken main.
The break, temporary loss of service during repairs on Sunday and advisory only affected users in the hamlet and a few outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.