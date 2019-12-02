BELLEVILLE — About 200 residents have been placed under a boil water advisory after a water main near Route 289 broke Sunday.
Ellisburg Town Supervisor Douglas W. Shelmidine said workers had discovered that the main broke at about 5:15 p.m. They repaired it and restored the water by 9:30 p.m. The break only affected users in the hamlet and a few outside, Mr. Shelmidine said.
The boil water advisory remains in affect until the water can be tested for two consecutive days for possible microbial contaminants that could have entered the water system through the broken main. Mr. Shelmidine said he believes that given the two-day testing requirement, which is mandated by the state Department of Health, the advisory could be lifted by Tuesday.
“We appreciate users’ patience will they did the best the can to get it fix,” Mr. Shelmidine said.
