WATERTOWN — A boiler overheated Saturday morning in the basement of an apartment complex, filling the complex with smoke.
At around 6:30 a.m., the city fire department responded to the Frontier Apartments at 232 W. Main St. Firefighters were using fans to remove smoke coming from the basement.
A tenant said his apartment on the top floor was filled with smoke.
Battalion Chief Mike Kellogg confirmed it was the boiler and said no one was injured. He also said occupants of the apartments might be without heat for a while.
