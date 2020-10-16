WATERTOWN — Looking for an alternative for trick-or-treating during a Halloween season limited by the coronavirus?
New York Zoo, formerly known as the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, will hold its annual Boo at the Zoo event Saturday and Sunday and the weekend of Oct. 24-25.
Vendors will pass out treats throughout the zoo. Participants can also view the zoo’s animals.
To ensure social distancing, there will be morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session will be from 10 a.m. to noon, while the afternoon will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mask wearing and six feet distancing will be required.
Zoo staff will sanitize the facility during the event. Vendors also will wear masks.
Admission will be $12 for adults and children who are not zoo members and $2 for adult members and $5 for children zoo members.
