WATERTOWN — Thompson Park’s annual BOO! at the Zoo event returns this Saturday, and again on Oct. 26.
The event, which features games, crafts, hayrides, and storytime, will take place on both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kids can partake in things like trick or treating and bounce houses while enjoying the animals that call the park home.
Tickets may be purchased ahead of time for the event, adult admission for non-members is $14, child admission for non-members is $10, and member admission, either adult or child, is $5.
Children under the age of 3 go free, and ticket holders will be able to skip the admissions line and go straight into the zoo.
BOO! at the Zoo tickets are non-refundable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.