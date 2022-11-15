WATERTOWN — Border Patrol agents at Wellesley Island and Massena prevented an alleged human smuggling attempt on Sunday, a press release from the United States Customs and Border Protection states.
The press release states that on Sunday, Wellesley Island Border Patrol agents received credible information from surveillance by agents assigned to the Massena Border Patrol Station that a vehicle with Oklahoma license plates picked up six people that appeared to illegally cross into the United States from Canada.
Border Patrol agents then quickly located the vehicle that had seven occupants and was heading southbound on Route 11 near Philadelphia where they initiated a traffic stop.
An investigation allegedly found that all occupants in the vehicle were Mexican citizens that were illegally present in the United States, and the driver was also found to be a Mexican citizen in violation of his visitor visa status.
“Border Patrol agents are the nation’s first line of defense, and our agents will continue to enforce the law to prevent human smuggling”, said Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan, of the Wellesley Island Station, in a press release.
All subjects were transported to Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station for questioning and processing. United States Customs and Border Protection says that prosecution and immigration removal is pending.
