WELLESLEY ISLAND — Border patrol agents rescued a diver on Sunday after he had been separated from his group, exhausted, and carrying about 250 pounds of equipment.
According to a release issued Tuesday, agents from the Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station were patrolling the St. Lawrence River when they saw a diver floating in distress down the main channel near Alexandria Bay.
The diver was waving his hands and telling agents he had been separated from his group. It was apparent the diver was disoriented and exhausted, and his equipment weighed 250 pounds, making recovery difficult.
The agents were still able to recover the diver by building an improvised rope ladder. The diver was later taken to Bonnie Castle Marina after declining further treatment.
“Our agents can go from arresting narcotic smugglers or preventing the illegal entry of persons into the United States one day to performing lifesaving rescues the next day” said Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge Juan Di Bella. “Our agents truly live the Honor First motto.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.