ALEXANDRIA BAY — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer faces multiple charges in connection with a domestic incident in which he allegedly displayed a weapon.
Jose M. Martinez, 41, of LaFargeville, has been charged by state police with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mr. Martinez was off duty at the time of the incident, according to state police.
He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and was released on his own recognizance.
