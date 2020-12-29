Port Leyden man allegedly violated protection order

ALEXANDRIA BAY — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer faces multiple charges in connection with a domestic incident in which he allegedly displayed a weapon.

Jose M. Martinez, 41, of LaFargeville, has been charged by state police with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Mr. Martinez was off duty at the time of the incident, according to state police.

He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Mud Duck
Mud Duck

Why was he even carrying a weapon? He is not an undercover cop, just a border crossing guard. Give people a gun and a badge and they think they are a god.

