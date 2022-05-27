ADAMS — Both motorcycle drivers involved in a crash in April on Route 11 have been charged with driving while intoxicated.
On April 24, Michael B. Freeman, 61, of Pamelia, was traveling north on Route 11 when he slowed down to make a turn into Spook Hill Bar and Grill, according to state police. As he was waiting to turn, William A. Rowland, 63, of Calcium, struck him from behind. Both were riding motorcycles.
Mr. Rowland was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries and was charged with DWI a few hours after the crash. Mr. Freeman was also taken to the hospital with a concussion. He was charged with DWI on Thursday as state police said they were waiting for test results.
They were both issued tickets to appear in court.
