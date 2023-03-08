WATERTOWN — Both men injured in a late February shooting at the Sip N Cue on Arsenal Street have been released from the hospital, city police Lt. Jason Badalato said Wednesday.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, but police are still following leads, according to the lieutenant.
City police responded to the area of Sip N Cue at 300 Arsenal St. near the intersection with Massey Street during the early morning hours of Feb. 26 after receiving reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
During the police’s investigation, police say they found another man had also been hit.
Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said at the time that the incident did not appear to have been random.
