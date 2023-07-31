Branding effort to tout city’s identity

WATERTOWN — The city hopes to whip up feelings about Watertown through a recognizable branding campaign aimed at pedestrians and motorists.
The city plans to hire a consultant to put together a strategy that gives the city its own identity.
And the way to do that is through creating a coordinated wayfinding network of gateway signs, parking signs, interpretive signs and vehicular and pedestrian signs.
The city was awarded grant funding through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to create a recognizable brand for the city.
“It’s important for the city has its own identity,” senior city planner Jen Voss said.
An effective wayfinding sign systems attracts visitors to downtown, directs them to available parking and ultimately becoming patrons of local businesses and attractions, city officials said.
The perception now is that parking and businesses are hard to find, but the addition of easily recognizable wayfinding signs will alleviate that issue, they said.
The city sent out a Request for Proposals seeking consultants to put together Watertown’s branding campaign.
Nine firms submitted proposals.
The Planning Department recommends retaining KMA Design, an environmental graphic design firm with offices in Pittsburgh, Tampa, and Philadelphia that has experience in architectural signage design, programming, and wayfinding.
“They had the most experience in municipal branding and wayfinding,” Voss said.
The City Council will be asked to approve the $52,665 contract with KMA Design at next Monday’s council meeting.
KMA has marketing experience in sporting venues, entertainment and recreational environs, governmental facilities, healthcare institutions, educational campuses and donor recognition.
The remaining $320,000 in DRI funding will be used to fabricate and install the wayfinding signs.
In the end, branding and wayfinding program will contribute to a sense of well-being, safety, and security within downtown, city officials said.
