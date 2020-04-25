Braving the black river

John McLean paddles through the current of the Black River while whitewater kayaking in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A kayak lies on a rocky surface near the Black River in Watertown on Thursday.Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
John McLean flips in the air while whitewater kayaking on the Black River in Watertown on Thursday.Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Eric Meyers watches his friends whitewater kayak on the Black River in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Eric Meyers paddles through the current of the Black River in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
John McLean shares a laugh with his friends after finishing up an afternoon of whitewater kayaking on the Black River in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Eric Meyers paddles through the currents of the Black River in Watertown on Thursday.Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Taylor Richards gets out of his kayak after whitewater kayaking on the Black River in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Tayler Richards is splashed with a wave as his friend John McLean paddles near him as the two whitewater kayak on the Black River in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Tayler Richards attempts to tip his kayak out of the water while whitewater kayaking on the Black River in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

