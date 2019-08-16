FORT DRUM — The Army will send the 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade, which consists of about 3,000 soldiers, to Afghanistan for its 2019 winter rotation.
The brigade will replace the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Bliss, Texas, for a regular force rotation for Operation Freedom Sentinel, according to a news release from the Army.
“The Falcon Brigade is honored and stands ready to answer our nation’s call to deploy by employing highly-trained and highly-skilled Soldiers and Aviators utilizing the best aircraft and equipment the Army possesses,” said Col. Darrell Doremus, commander of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, in a statement. “Our team is exceptionally well-trained, equipped and led at every echelon to conduct its assigned mission. With the help of our National Guard partners and the international coalition, we will work to defeat ISIS and set the conditions for long-term regional stability.”
