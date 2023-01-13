Paper mill demolition starts

Heavy equipment has been moved onto the property which had housed St. Regis Paper Mill in order to demolish unsafe buildings around the Brookfield hydroelectric power plant and along the easement to the facility. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

DEFERIET — Demolition has begun at the former St. Regis Paper Mill and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Brookfield Renewable Power LLC owns and operates the hydroelectric power plant along the Black River that was once part of the paper mill’s operation and has an easement through the mill property to the facility.

