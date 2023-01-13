DEFERIET — Demolition has begun at the former St. Regis Paper Mill and is expected to be completed by the end of February.
Brookfield Renewable Power LLC owns and operates the hydroelectric power plant along the Black River that was once part of the paper mill’s operation and has an easement through the mill property to the facility.
Deferiet Development LLC purchased the former mill through a tax auction in 2006 with the purpose of recovering the stainless steel, brass and other metals.
In the process of dismantling steam pipes, they left exposed damaged asbestos lagging in buildings that flank Brookfield’s easement.
In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Emergency and Remedial Response Division applied polymer sealant — similar to ones applied as pickup truck bed liner — to cover the exposed friable asbestos lagging. This work could only be done on exterior walls due to the unsound structure of the buildings.
During this project, the EPA also removed 100 containers, ranging from 30-gallon containers to a pair of 4,500-gallon tanks.
The EPA said “several of these containers have holes, are bulging and leaking contents onto the ground.” A sample of the containers determined they contained substances like sodium hydroxide and sulfuric acid.
At that time the EPA could not commit to demolishing any structures.
In November, Brookfield notified the village of Deferiet of its intent to demolish the Sulphite Building along with buildings surrounding the power house on the mill property.
The demolition is being conducted to ensure the safety of the Brookfield employees.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.