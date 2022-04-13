ALEXANDRIA BAY — A Brooklyn man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing ammunition, a ghost gun and drugs in Alexandria Bay last year as a previously convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Stephon Williams, 38, admitted as part of his plea in federal court in Syracuse that on Sept. 24, he was driving a vehicle and was stopped and searched by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near Alexandria Bay. During the search, Mr. Williams was found to be in possession of a glock-style 9 mm semi-automatic pistol that had no serial number. This type of gun is commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.”
The pistol contained a 30-round high-capacity magazine with 25 rounds of ammunition.
Officials also said agents found more than 19 grams of cocaine on the passenger side of the vehicle and about 5 grams of cocaine in Mr. Williams’ pocket. About 100.2 grams of marijuana were recovered from the rear driver’s side of the vehicle.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11. Mr. Williams faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a 3-year term of post-release supervision and a fine of up to $250,000.
He was previously convicted of felony fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
