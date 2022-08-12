ALEXANDRIA BAY — A Brooklyn man was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing ammunition and a “ghost gun” at the Alexandria Bay port of entry in September.
Stephon Williams, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty April 13 to possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon.
The U.S. Attorney’s said in a statement Friday that Mr. Williams admitted with his guilty plea that on Sept. 24 at the Alexandria Bay port of entry, his vehicle was stopped and searched U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents. Prosecutors said during the search, Mr. Williams was found to be in possession of a Glock-style 9mm semiautomatic pistol with no serial number, also known as a “ghost gun.” At the time the pistol was located by CBP agents, the pistol contained a 30-round high-capacity magazine with 25 rounds of ammunition.
Mr. Williams was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he had previously been convicted of the felony count of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
U.S. District Court Judge David N. Hurd also Thursday imposed a three-year term of supervised release upon Mr. William’s release from prison.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.