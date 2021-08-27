WATERTOWN — Staff Sgt. Christian Hughes, who was injured four times during his tours in Afghanistan, said Thursday it was only a matter of time before there was an attack at an airport in Kabul that many of his friends and fellow service members are currently securing.
At least two explosions went off outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, where thousands were still looking to evacuate the area as the Taliban retakes control of the country. At least 13 U.S. service members died in the attacks, as well as others who were wounded. Many Afghan citizens also died.
“I’m angry and pissed off,” said Sgt. Hughes, who is now with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and lives in Brownville. “Our service members over there are handcuffed and isolated into one small location. I’m not surprised there was an attack.”
Mr. Hughes said he had fought with several of the soldiers who are currently deployed there from the 10th Mountain Division. While a Fort Drum source said late Thursday that no 10th Mountain Division soldiers were among the dead or wounded, Mr. Hughes, speaking Thursday afternoon, said that he didn’t know if his friends were wounded, but there’s a balance because he’s also not a family member to them. He knows how trained they are, and he knows what they signed up for. He worries for them, but he worries more for their families who were frantically trying to get word on their loved ones.
“You know the consequences by signing on the dotted line and deploying for your country,” he said. “You know that you may end up being in a situation where you may have to lay your life down for your country. It’s something you accept and then you stop thinking about it. And if it happens, then what greater honor than to lay your life down defending freedom and defending this country.”
Initial reports suggest that a suicide vest was used in one of the bombings, which Mr. Hughes — who saw extensive combat in his deployments in 2006 and 2009 — said are the most dangerous weapons that the Taliban, ISIS and Al Qaeda have, on top of car bombs. He said he lost a friend to a suicide vest and saw a car bomb detonate while deployed.
“I look at the scenes of tens of thousands of people surrounding the airport,” he said. “It’s physically and tactically impossible to combat that.”
When he was deployed, Mr. Hughes was used to securing bases and objectives by constantly pushing and doing offensive operations. They would secure ground and then gain more ground to give themselves room to operate. But in Kabul, he’s seeing almost the opposite.
“We’re literally standing stationary,” he said. “We’re waiting for them to shoot at us, or detonate a car bomb, or detonate a suicide bomb and then we’ll react. That’s not a successful way to fight a war or try to conduct a task.”
And as far as blame, many want to lay it at President Joe Biden’s feet. Rep. Elise Stefanik said the president has “blood on his hands,” and while Mr. Hughes doesn’t think Mr. Biden is leading the pullout responsibly, he isn’t that quick to place blame to one person.
“I don’t think the blame lands just on Biden or Trump or Bush or Obama,” he said. “It’s the culmination of 20 years. You can’t put 20 years of war on one president. The blame has to be distributed equally.”
Mr. Hughes supports the pullout of Afghanistan, but he thinks it was done too hastily and without much information from leadership. He was able to get word that two interpreters he knew from his first deployment were able to get out safely, but that was it.
And he sees the push for the Taliban to become more legitimate and recognized as a government. He sees their social media presence and media blitz to convince the world, but he also said there’s always going to be fundamentalist radicalists who are not part of that new way of thinking and just want to kill Americans.
“You can get on social media and show all the Humvees you want and show all the Blackhawks you want and show all the American weapons, but at the end of the day, you took that from a collapsing Afghan Army,” he said. “You didn’t take that from the United States military. The United States military kicked their asses into the mountains for the last 20 years and have had them on the run for the last 20 years. We did it once, we can do it again.”
