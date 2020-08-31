BROWNVILLE — After struggling with various health issues for most of his 10 years, a young Brownville resident got the surprise of his life Monday evening when the community came together to wish him a happy birthday with a drive-by parade.
The roar of motorcycles filled the air as Gavin M. Gentile looked on from his front lawn, a huge smile on his face. Also joining in the festivities were various other vehicles like classic cars, a running board truck with photos of Gavin and a birthday message, and a Ghostbusters truck.
Gavin’s mother, Rebecca P. Gentile, wanted to make the day special for him despite not being able to throw a birthday party and invite his friends due to COVID-19. She reached out to her friend from high school, Jeff P. Shannon, owner and operator of KDM Kustoms, to see if he could gather together some of his biker friends to join in a parade.
Mr. Shannon took to Facebook to create a post asking community members to come and join. Since it was posted just a few days before the event, it had been shared hundreds of times, resulting in hundreds of bikers and motorists showing up to celebrate with Gavin.
Some launched confetti or gave Gavin gifts while others waved, but all helped to make his birthday one he won’t soon forget.
“It’s awesome, especially right now with all this crap going on in the world, it’s nice to see people actually come together to do something for somebody,” he said. “I have children and mine are all healthy, thank God; I couldn’t imagine what she’s been through for the last 10 years having to deal with that for a child.”
The parade began at the Brownville Legion and continued up Washington Street, taking a left on Pike Street and continuing on past the Gentile home. Gavin said it was the best birthday he’s ever had, with the motorcycles that roared past in the beginning being his favorite part. He was joined Monday by his parents, both sets of grandparents, as well as some of his close friends.
Gavin had struggled with pneumonia and high fevers since he was a baby, averaging about six trips to the emergency room each year, and always sent home with a diagnosis of pneumonia and put on steroids, antibiotics, and nebulizer treatments.
He used to sleep in his parents’ room next to their bed due to breathing issues and needing numerous treatments throughout the evening. According to Mrs. Gentile, Gavin has been on so many antibiotics that he now can only take a select few because he is either allergic or they just don’t work for him.
“Seeing him doing well now, it is absolutely the best,” Mrs. Gentile said. “It feels great to be able to talk about him in a positive way, when people ask how he’s been doing I can actually say he’s doing great.”
In 2016, once again rushed to the hospital following an episode of a barking cough that none of the home treatments could help, Gavin was again diagnosed with pneumonia. Since he always would develop pain in the right side of his stomach when he would get a bad cough, Mrs. Gentile pushed the doctors to look further this time. When an ultrasound showed up with something, a CT scan was ordered with contrast, which showed a connected cyst sitting on the right lower lobe of Gavin’s lung, which his mother describes as looking like a lopsided dumbbell.
From there, the family went to a local pulmonologist who referred them to Boston Children’s Hospital, where they learned he needed surgery. On Sept. 21, 2016, Gavin went in for a partial lobectomy of the right lower lobe of his lung. He has not had pneumonia since.
Even so, he started to develop a barky cough again and episodes of struggling to breathe where he would sound like a whistle, according to Mrs. Gentile. In response, Gavin’s parents took him to to have scopes done of his airway. It was at this point where they found out he has an abnormal trachea. Known as Tracheomalacia, a narrowing of the trachea, Gavin’s trachea narrows near his carina where it branches off to the lungs, closing over his good lung and causing him to develop bacteria and infections in his lungs.
“Two years ago, we were in Boston because Gavin had to go in for a scope the day before his birthday,” Mrs. Gentile said. “The sang him ‘Happy Birthday’ in the Operating Room, it was so cute.”
Back in Boston, the Gentile family met with the airway team there and met Dr. Jennings, who developed a newer surgery to open the airway of kids with Tracheomalacia. He developed a surgery called Posterior Tracheopexy where an incision is made in the thoracic area of the chest and then the surgeon goes in and moves the esophagus to the side in order to pull the trachea open and stitch it to the ligaments of the spine. This was done in March 2018.
Though this is a newer surgery with no long term knowledge, Mrs. Gentile said the family chose it because he was having so many issues with his breathing with no relief and had been on steroids and antibiotics so long it was damaging his body.
According to Mrs. Gentile the surgery has helped Gavin tremendously. There also exists an Anterior Tracheopexy that also opens the airway from the front that was recommended for Gavin to have as well, but the family is holding off to see how he develops before considering it.
“We’re extremely happy that he’s doing so well and we are hoping that it’s going to keep going uphill — it feels good to say that,” Mrs. Gentile said.
Gavin has not had an ER visit in a year, and has not been on any steroids, antibiotics, or nebulizer treatments in nine months.
This summer, Gavin has been able to swim and play outside more than ever before. Normally, a day of swimming would result in him waking up coughing and his mother doing percussion on his back as well as several nebulizers.
Gavin is even able to sleep in his own room now. He is also able to go to school and before the pandemic, went from missing around 52 days of school to hardly any at all at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary. According to Mrs. Gentile, Gavin is an old soul and very kindhearted. In 2016, a benefit was held for the family before they traveled to Boston. When Gavin won a raffle prize, he donated $100 from it to Children’s Miracle Network, always thinking of others.
“Gavin is a rock star, he’s just amazing,” Mrs. Gentile said. “You would never know looking at him that he’s had done what he’s had done to him, he smiles through everything.”
