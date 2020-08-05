BROWNVILLE — The owner of a trailer ran to the next-door neighbor’s because his phone was still inside, along with his dog, and by the time he got back flames were shooting out the roof.
It was shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the town of Brownville Fire Department was dispatched to 25401 Bonney Road. A modular-type trailer was reportedly on fire, Deputy Chief Drew Heise said.
When crews got there, a sheriff’s deputy, who had confirmed a working fire, was on the scene. Mr. Heise said he made contact with the owner, who said he was sleeping when he woke up to smoke filling his house. The owner told Mr. Heise he ran outside and one of his dogs followed, but another remained inside. Realizing he forgot his phone, the owner ran to the neighbor’s house to call 911. Flames were shooting out the roof by the time he got back to his home, Mr. Heise said.
“I told him we’d do our best to get the dog out,” Mr. Heise said. “Animals are just as important as humans to some people.”
The left side of the trailer was burning, but it took less than 10 minutes to put the flames out, and in the meantime, firefighters went inside and found the second dog hiding in a room.
“We were able to rescue the dog,” Mr. Heise said.
The weather played in their favor as it was raining heavily, Mr. Heise said, but the issue was the heat trapped in the attic and house itself. Crews spent a few hours deciphering what was on fire and where the hot spots were.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management, Mr. Heise said. The owner it appears was staying at a relative’s house down the road.
Assisting Brownville at the scene were fire departments from Glen Park, Pamelia and Clayton. No injuries were reported.
