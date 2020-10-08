BROWNVILLE — The house might be a total loss after it caught fire Thursday morning, but the fire chief at the scene is praising first responders for their response.
It appears a sheriff’s deputy was the first responder on the scene of the fire at 27971 Route 180, where a husband and wife live but were not home at the time. Town of Brownville District Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh said it was about 7:10 a.m. when his fire department got the call to respond. The first firefighter who got there could see heavy smoke coming from the home, but no flames. About five minutes later, flames began spitting out the back of the house.
There’s no access to water in the rural area, but tankers full of water responded and made a quick hit on the fire, Mr. McIntosh said.
Crews were hard at work this morning putting out a fire at a home along Route 180 in Watertown. This video of the scene was sent to us by a neighbor. We'll have more details soon. pic.twitter.com/SPVj7nX5ww— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) October 8, 2020
“It was an awesome hit,” he said. “I really couldn’t praise them enough for how quickly they got in there and put it out.”
There was no one inside the house at the time of the fire as the owner had left for work roughly 10 minutes before it ignited. The cause is unknown, but two fire investigators were on their way, Mr. McIntosh said.
Other fire departments assisted including those from Chaumont, Depauville, Three Mile Bay and Dexter. A Guilfoyle ambulance was there as well, but they are called automatically whenever Brownville responds to a fire.
The home is a total loss, but most of the fire damage was confined to the living room area. Firefighters had to rip down parts of the ceiling to access hot spots. The home is unlivable and Red Cross has been notified to assist the homeowners.
