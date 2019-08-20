WATERTOWN — A Brownville man faces charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen check.
City police charged Doran A. Johnson, 29, of 121 Main St., with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 4:01 p.m. Friday at the 600 block of West Prospect St.
Mr. Johnson was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court. He allegedly has outstanding warrants from the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.
