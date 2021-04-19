BROWNVILLE — An alleged drunk drive rolled his vehicle Saturday night in the village and attempted to escape the scene.
The driver, Austin C. Tatum, 22, of 207 W. Main St., ended the night with eight traffic infractions.
Police say that at about 10 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that a car had rolled over on East Main Street, at the intersection with Bridge Street.
A sheriff’s office accident report released Monday states deputies found that Mr. Tatum had been driving westbound on East Main Street in a black 2010 Toyota Corolla, and lost control of his vehicle at a curve before the intersection with Bridge Street.
The car crashed into a street sign and the curb, which caused the vehicle to slide, then roll entirely over, landing back on its tires in the middle of the intersection.
Mr. Tatum was uninjured and allegedly left the scene of the accident on foot. Police say he was found just a short distance away in the village.
Mr. Tatum was charged with eight traffic infractions, including aggravated driving while intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was not available, but aggravated DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18% percent or above. A BAC of 0.08% or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
He was additionally cited with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to keep right, failure to use the designated lane, unsafe tires and imprudent speed.
Mr. Tatum was in police custody by 10:03 p.m., taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with traffic tickets.
He will return to answer the charges in Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.