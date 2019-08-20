WATERTOWN — A Brownville man pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court on Tuesday to first-degree criminal contempt.
On June 18, city police charged David E. Knight, 59, of 125 East Main St., Brownville, with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony. He was also cited with second-degree harassment, a violation.
He admitted in court that he violated a stay-away order of protection for Sandra Wilkinson at 1007 State St. by punching her in the face.
He will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
