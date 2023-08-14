WATERTOWN — When a SUV flipped over at the intersection of Clinton and Sherman streets in Watertown Monday afternoon, bystanders jumped into duty and lifted the vehicle off a person stuck underneath, first responders said.
At least one person was hurt in the two-vehicle crash.
When fire officials arrived on scene they found one male backseat occupant of one of the vehicles trapped underneath the vehicle, partially ejected with his upper torso under the vehicle.
A crew consisting of National Grid employees and bystanders assisted in lifting the car off of the person.
The person under the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
City of Watertown Fire Department was assisted on scene by Guilfoyle Ambulance, National Grid, and Watertown Police.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
