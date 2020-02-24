WATERTOWN — The 600 block of Boyd Street in the city, between William and South Rutland streets, will be closed Monday morning due to building demolition.
The three-unit apartment building at 603 Boyd St. will be torn down.
Demolition of the building is scheduled to begin Monday at 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Work will continue each day throughout the week, ending on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Crews will be following standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage and having flagmen on site throughout the duration of demolition, a press release from the city states.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during the demolition process.
If in the area, motorists should use extreme caution when encountering crews and the work zone, the press release also states.
A Manhattan real estate developer, Meira Moet Shapiro, had hopes of saving the Boyd Street apartment building from its demolition.
She sent several emails to city officials hoping to convince the city to delay the demolition.
The Boyd Street building was among six that the city acquired in back taxes in June. In September, Ms. Shapiro proposed buying the building, but the city wasn’t interested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.