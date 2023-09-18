WATERTOWN — H. Todd Bullard adamantly denies that he interfered with this fall’s local political races during his nine-month stint as the city’s interim city attorney.
“I have nothing to do with your elections,” Bullard told council members during a heated debate to select another law firm to represent the city.
“I have to say it’s insulting and it doesn’t make sense,” he said. “It’s very disappointing.”
Bullard, a former Monroe County legislator, denied that he conspired in any way on anyone’s behalf, stating that his and his firm’s reputations were being “unfairly attacked.”
“I live in Rochester and, again, I’m not a supporter of anybody who is running for office (in Watertown), he said.
In a 3-2 vote on Monday night, council members appointed the Syracuse firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King as the new city attorney.
As expected, council members Lisa A. Ruggiero. Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey voted for the appointment, with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce voting against it.
In recent months, the three council members expressed dissatisfaction with Bullard representing the city on legal matters.
The two firms were the only to submit proposals to the city for the permanent city attorney position.
Bullard is a partner with the Rochester law firm of Harris Beach, which was appointed to the position as the interim city attorney in January.
On Sunday, councilwoman Ruggiero accused Bullard and former City Attorney Robert J. Slye of interfering in her campaign.
Her criticism had to do with a document that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith released on Friday that he claims shows developer P.J. Simao was paid $1.7 million for a deed restriction for the former Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park.
During a state Supreme Court proceeding in January, Lundy’s lawyer. Michael E. Young, accurately stated that Simao was paid $850,000 for the restriction, although he said Monday that was just one aspect of a broader agreement between his client and Simao.
“We never intimated in any way that was the only money Mr. Simao was getting,” Young said. “Mr. Lundy could have easily given him the whole $3.4 million. It didn’t matter; it was (Lundy’s) money.”
Calling it politics, Young has accused the mayor of using the document to attack Ruggiero and her campaign.
“This nothing more than a backhanded way for the mayor to be an attack dog for the candidate he wants,” he said.
Slye inadvertently received the unsigned document in December during the city’s negotiations to purchase the golf club for $3.4 million from Michael E. Lundy.
Young said during negotiations, hundreds of pages of material were exchanged and there were, over time, eight drafts of the agreement between Lundy and Simao created.
Slye gave the it to Bullard in May and it surfaced in August when the mayor obtained it.
Ruggiero questioned whether the two attorneys worked together to get the document released. On Monday night, she said it was her opinion that’s what happened.
In response, Smith said he was appalled by her accusation, demanding to know if she had evidence.
The heated debate about the law firm appointment went on for about 30 minutes.
He also said that selection process to appoint the Syracuse firm “was tainted” because of a bias against Bullard.
“What does this have to do with question?” she said urging to call for a vote.
Before the vote, six people, including three council candidates in the November election, spoke in support of Bullard.
Former Councilman Cody J. Horbacz said the vast majority of city residents would apologize for the way he and his firm were treated.
Palmer Street resident Frank L. Battista blamed the three council members for getting rid of Bullard and his firm for political gain.
“If you disagree with them, they eliminate you,” he said.
The Syracuse firm starts its new job today.
