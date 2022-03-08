WATERTOWN — Since the Times reported on Mike Manning and his Burlington Street cat colony in November 2020, the clan of strays — and one or two domesticated freeloaders — have stayed safe, warm and well-fed under the continued care of their neighbor Mr. Manning.
In the last year, new whiskered faces have brought the total from 15 to nearly two dozen cats frequenting the repurposed chicken coop on a vacant lot. Mr. Manning has added hay bales around the base of the coop for insulation and modified the entrances to better shelter cats as they come and go.
“There’s an opossum who’s been sleeping inside lately,” Mr. Manning said. “Everyone just kind of keeps to themselves, especially when he shows his nasty teeth.”
A new door lock and a sign he has posted that reads “Trespassing strictly forbidden” aren’t for the rodents, but rather people he says have disturbed the coop, at times even bringing their dogs to torment the cats. Despite the occasional issues, Mr. Manning continues to do what he thinks best to keep the colony safe and healthy.
“The goal is for these cats to get adopted,” he said.
Mr. Manning is always grateful when he shows up and finds donations like litter, food and blankets dropped off at the coop. The costs of keeping these cats fed are rising, and he says every little bit the neighborhood has to give makes a difference.
“The ones that can be adopted, that would be great. The ones that can’t? Well, I’ll feed them every day,” he said in 2020. “That’s the root of the whole thing. We’re just trying to take care of the little critters who can’t take care of themselves and have had no choice what happened to them.”
