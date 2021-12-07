WATERTOWN — Due to a driver shortage, CitiBus is operating on a reduced schedule of its Monday to Friday routes until further notice.
The changes went into effect Tuesday.
The city announced the reduced schedule in a press release.
The Monday to Friday fixed routes will begin at 8:20 a.m. and the last run of the day will be at 5:00 p.m.
There will be no change to the Saturday schedule, or the appointment-based Paratransit Service provided by Cleveland Services.
“This decision did not come lightly, and we realize the impact this will have on our riders. We will return to our regular schedule as soon as we are able to,” according to the press release.
The last runs of the four-route bus system usually ends at 6:15 p.m.
In recent years, some CitiBus riders have lobbied for buses to run later into the evening and for an expansion into other parts of the city.
A handful of rider frequently attend City Council meetings to complain about the service.
For a complete schedule of all CitiBus routes, visit the CitiBus website at https://www.watertown-ny.gov/departments/citibus/RoutesSchedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.