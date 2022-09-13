CARTHAGE — The Carthage Central School District transportation department held its inaugural John Ashcroft Bus Rodeo Aug. 22.
“Our transportation department is critical to the successful operation of our school,” said superintendent of schools Jennifer L. Premo. “Our bus drivers are charged with safely transporting over 3,000 students to and from school on a daily basis. They build important relationships with our students and our families. We could not function without them.”
Mrs. Premo said the bus rodeo was held to honor of bus drivers’ hard work for the district.
Nearly 20 bus drivers participated in the rodeo in which an obstacle course was set up at the bus garage to “show off their talents driving the bus,” said the superintendent. The event also included a cookout and a cornhole tournament.
“The idea was to get all of the members of the department together before the beginning of the school year to have some fun and show our appreciation to them for the hard work they do everyday,” Mrs. Premo said.
The rodeo was named in honor of Mr. Ashcroft’s service and dedication to the district. As of Sept. 1, he has been working for the district for 47 years and is currently the assistant director of transportation.
This year’s winner was Kim Reynolds who has been a district bus driver for 31 years as of Oct. 7.
