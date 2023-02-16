WATERTOWN — A new proposal for bus routes in Jefferson County has been made public as the Volunteer Transportation Center’s mobility management team works to build a countywide bus system.
Before the Jefferson County Legislature’s General Services Committee on Tuesday, John H. Exford with the VTC presented a second draft of a county route map, more decisions made and an updated schedule.
Mr. Exford, the Jefferson County mobility manager for the VTC, presented four lines with mapped stops, touching the population centers of the county and connecting with the Watertown city buses and the public transportation networks of St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
In the latest drafts, an Alexandria Bay and Clayton bus route would start the day at 7 a.m. at the Credo Community Center on West Main Street in Watertown, which also has a city bus stop. It would immediately head to Alexandria Bay, stopping at Gordon Court apartments, River Hospital, and the Big M and Price Chopper supermarkets, before continuing to Clayton.
In Clayton, the bus would stop at Riverview Apartments on Strawberry Lane and the Clayton Harbor Hotel.
Mr. Exford said the Harbor Hotel’s management expressed interest in hosting a bus stop to widen their area for staff recruitment.
“They really need a bigger place to be able to recruit employees from, so they’re excited about having he chance to recruit people from the city to get out to their place for work,” Mr. Exford said.
The bus would then hit Pennet Square apartments in LaFargeville and come into Watertown, stopping at BOCES, Walmart, the Salmon Run Mall and Jefferson Community College. The loop takes approximately an hour and 23 minutes, with multiple stops connecting to Watertown city buses. The last route of the day is shorter and does not stop at businesses like the mall or Walmart. Mr. Exford said all transfer stops were planned with the intention of arriving a few minutes ahead of the connecting line.
Mr. Exford also said he expects the county bus system will operate on the same communication network that the connecting lines do, which will allow for coordination in the event of delays and inclement weather.
The planned southern Jefferson County route would also start adjacent to Credo’s West Main Street location, then head directly to Adams, stopping at the Sheffield and Countryview Apartments, the Adams Tops, and a to-be-determined stop in Adams Center.
The route would continue to Sackets Harbor, stopping at the Shipyard Apartments, Sackets Harbor Heights and Market Square Park.
This line would then stop at the Watertown International Airport, making five stops throughout the day approximately an hour and a half after the last Watertown stop. The route then continues into the city, stopping at the Aviagen Hatchery in the industrial park near the Coffeen Street interstate exits.
The bus would then continue on to stop at JCC, BOCES and Walmart.
A Carthage route would start near Credo, and head straight into Carthage to stop at the Champion Apartments, the William Dalton Estates, the Long Falls Apartments, Brady Acres and the Emjay Way Apartments. It would then stop at Carthage Area Hospital, make a downtown stop on Bridge Street, then continue to the Carthage Aldi, Price Chopper and Kinney Drugs for two midday stops and one afternoon stop per business. The Kinney Drugs stop would serve as a connection to the Lewis County bus system.
The line continues into Black River at the Briarwood Apartments and the Kamargo Apartments, before making a stop at the Fort Drum main gate. From there the line returns to the city of Watertown, stopping at Seaway Place for two midafternoon stops and continuing on to BOCES and the Watertown Walmart.
The fourth route would connect to Gouverneur in St. Lawrence County, starting next to Credo in the city of Watertown, stopping at the Seaway Plaza and continuing on to the bus stop at 3 Church St. in Gouverneur. The line would return to Jefferson County, stopping at the Stonewood Apartments in Philadelphia, the Ledges Apartments in Evans Mills, and the main gate of Fort Drum. The bus line continues on to the LeRay Health Center in Evans Mills, as well as the Aldi and Walmart in Evans Mills. The line also visits the Woodcreek apartments in Calcium and the Eagle Ridge development in Evans Mills.
Mr. Exford said the Eagle Ridge development stands out as it is not subsidized or income-restricted housing, but has such a large number of Fort Drum soldiers, families and staff that it warrants a bus stop of its own.
The line then connects to BOCES and Jefferson Community College for a morning stop, and the Watertown Walmart for two early afternoon stops.
For all four bus lines, routes run from about 6:45 to 7 a.m. until about 7 p.m. Information on weekly schedules, and if weekends will have different timetables hasn’t been developed yet.
Mr. Exford said the relatively limited routes will have their coverage areas increased by first-mile, last-mile service. With the help of a company like VTC, or another group if selected, drivers would be on call to drive passengers from their homes to the nearest bus station, and then from that station home at the end of their trip. Officials stressed that the service will not connect people mid-trip by taking them from a bus stop to their destination, but will work to connect people at more remote residences with the system as they leave and return home.
Mr. Exford said he is hopeful to have this process start with routes approved by May of this year, after one more round of public input, and have a third-party operating company selected by January 2024.
Samuel Purington, executive director of the Volunteer Transportation Center, presented a top-level budget for the system. With six buses planned, the county will have to lay out $87,000, or 10% of the purchase price. State and federal aid and grants will cover the rest. The VTC projects the system will carry $875,313 in costs its first year, with $800,313 in operating expenses to pay for the operator, their staff, fuel and maintenance costs. The county’s administration will cost about $75,000 in the first year, for document handling and other operational costs, which will be paid to the county from the bus system.
With income from advertising at about $43,000 for the first year, revenue from $2 tickets and an estimated 10,000 rides, plus other grants and state aid, the bus system is expected to bring in $880,713 in its first year, for a net profit of about $5,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.