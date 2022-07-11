The William J. Flynn pool complex at North Elementary School, which has been closed for the past two summers, was built in the 1970s. It included two pools, one for swimming and diving and another for wading. The wading pool was built in 1973 and ranges from 8 inches to 10 inches in depth, and has a fountain in the middle. The swimming pool was built in 1978. It covers 4,900 square feet and is a 10-inch-thick molded gunite structure with steel reenforcement. Its depth ranges from 3.5 feet to 10 feet, and it originally had two diving boards.
Both are now closed.
C&S Companies has assessed the pool and in a 48-page engineering report provided to the city, has suggested either replacing the pool and updating the bathhouse at a cost of $4.13 million, or repairing the pool and bathhouse at an estimated cost of $2.913 million.
Here is what would happen under each scenario, as reported by C&S Companies:
OPTION A
Renovate existing bathhouse and pool
Total escalated construction cost: $2,913,000
Pool Rehabilitation
City staff reports that the existing pool structural shell is cracked in several locations and leaks excessively. The existing stainless steel gutter system no longer effectively distributes clean water along the perimeter of the pool nor collects overflow water for return to the filtration system. The main drains are also leaking into the subsoil below the pool and may be not be complaint with state pool drain safety requirements. Furthermore, the original configuration of the pool edge features a 12-inch high curb where the pool deck meets the pool gutter. This type of design is no longer considered desirable because it presents a tripping hazard.
Based on the observations described above, we recommend the following improvements in order to return the existing pool structure to service.
New Gutter System — The top of the existing pool wall, including the stainless steel gutter system, will be demolished and replaced with a new top of wall and gutter system. The top of the pool will be lowered to be flush with the existing pool deck. Any required swim lane and pool section divider anchorages will be part of the gutter system.
Main Drain System — The two existing main drains will be demolished and replaced with two new drains. The surrounding structural concrete will also be replaced.
Pool Shell Repairs — The existing marsite surfacing will be removed. All cracks and other structural defects will be repaired. The entire perimeter of the pool between the gutter and the concrete shell will be caulked to prevent leakage. Once the structural defects are addressed the interior of the pool will be lined with a water tight 60 mil thick PVC liner. The pool liner color will be selected by the city and will be provided complete with state Department of Health depth markings and any swim lane markings the city desires.
Pool Deck Repairs — The existing concrete pool deck is generally in good condition, however the work to remove and replace the top of the pool wall will require the removal of a significant portion of the deck, therefore complete replacement is recommended. Any issues with storm drainage on the pool deck will be addressed during the deck replacement.
An Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant single-person chair lift will be installed on the pool deck adjacent to the shallow area of pool so people with mobility challenges will be able to be lowered into the water and raised back out after their use of the pool.
The existing kiddie splash pool and fencing will be removed. New concrete will be placed to provide a picnic/eating area in the current location.
The existing exterior lighting system appears to be in working order and will be preserved.
Filter/Chemical Feed Room — Most of the equipment in the existing filter and chemical feed room has been removed. Only miscellaneous piping, some small plastic tanks and the supporting electrical systems remain.
The city staff reports that the existing surge tank, which is part of the building substructure, is cracked and has leaks.
All of the existing electrical panels and conduit in the filter/chemical feed room are heavily corroded. The operating status of the room ventilation is not known; however, all ducts and ventilation controls are heavily corroded.
The following improvements will be provided:
• All remaining mechanical, electrical, heat and ventilation equipment will be removed from the room.
• Replace two man doors and the overhead door.
• A new forced air wall ventilator and ducting will be provided.
• New electric unit heaters will be provided.
• The interior CMU walls will be repainted.
• New LED light fixtures, exit signs and emergency lighting will be provided.
• A new 120/208 VAC, Three-Phase power panel will be provided.
• New rapid sand filters in horizontal FRP tanks will be provided. All piping within the building and the existing penetrations through the existing concrete foundation walls will be replaced.
• A new recirculation pump, strainer and valving. The pump will be controlled by an adjustable frequency drive. The AFD will maintain the pumps at the proper flow rate regardless of hydraulic conditions.
• New micro-computer based controllers. These controllers will monitor, record and control the rate of chemical addition to the pool and pump speed. The controller will annunciate alarms and advise the operators when backwashing is required.
• The existing surge tank will be abandoned and replaced with a pre-cast concrete surge tank. It is likely that repairs to the existing surge tank would cost more than providing a new pre-cast tank. Therefore, the existing tank will be filled with flowable fill. The new surge tank will be located below the pool deck between the pool and the filter building.
• New chemical systems for disinfection and pH adjustment will be provided. The walking surface above the abandoned surge tank will be improved so that this area of the room will be used for storage and pumping of sodium hypochlorite and carbon dioxide.
BUILDING — The below items were discussed with representatives from the city at the walk-through and everyone agreed that these items should be addressed prior to reopening the pool.
1. Replace existing roofing with new fully adhered tapered insulation and EPDM.
2. Replace all existing doors and frames with new FRP doors and frames.
3. Replace all existing exit lights and install new emergency lighting.
4. Replace all existing plumbing fixtures. Provide stainless steel enclosures over all exposed shower piping.
5. The interior layout will need to be reconfigured to current accessibility codes and standards, including but not limited to the ANSI 117 and ADA, The Americans with Disabilities Act. Remove doors and frames from lobby to locker rooms and provide solid frame. Remove Doors and frames from shower rooms to pool area and infill openings with concrete block and brick veneer. Cut existing block and brick veneer as required to install a new door and frame from each shower room to the pool area. Reconfigure all fixtures to meet current codes and standards.
6. Replace existing toilet room partitions in the bathroom and changing room areas.
7. Provide epoxy paint finish on all of the walls.
8. Remove and replace 600 s.f. of brick veneer in areas of cracks and tooth in new brick to match existing.
OPTION B
Renovate existing bathhouse and provide new pool
Total escalated construction cost $4,130,900
Pool replacement
Since the City Council desires to have a third city pool in operation and the new Thompson Park pool is a very popular attraction offered by the Parks and Recreation Department, the city may also consider the complete replacement for the over 50-year-old Flynn pool.
The following improvements are suggested to develop a new pool at the existing property.
New Pool Shell — The existing pool, concrete pool deck, fencing and all underground utilities beneath the pool deck will be removed and replaced. The existing kiddie splash pool will be closed to the public and the area reserved for a future project.
A new 200,000 gallon U shaped pool with a zero grade entrance will be constructed. The pool will be a reinforced gunite pool with a quartzite finish. This pool will be segmented in areas for lap swimming, water slide and shallow play to accommodate small children and the handicapped. All elements of the pool and bathhouse design will be designed in accordance with state Part 6 Regulations and the state Building Code.
The existing kiddie splash pool and the surrounding deck area will be removed and replaced with a water play area which we conceptually envision as a water splashing umbrella and several deck mounted water jets. The new concrete deck would be relatively flat with drains to the sanitary sewer. The water for this area would be “single-use” potable water from the city utility.
The existing exterior lighting system will be replaced.
Filter/Chemical Feed Room — Most of the equipment in the existing filter and chemical feed room has been removed. Only miscellaneous piping, some small plastic tanks and the supporting electrical systems remain.
The city staff reports that the existing surge tank, which is part of the building substructure is cracked and has leaks.
All of the existing electrical panels and conduit in the filter/chemical feed room are heavily corroded. The operating status of the room ventilation is not known; however, all ducts and ventilation controls are heavily corroded.
The following improvements will be provided:
• All remaining mechanical, electrical, heat and ventilation equipment will be removed from the room.
• Replace two man doors and the overhead door.
• A new forced air wall ventilator and ducting will be provided.
• New electric unit heaters will be provided.
• The interior CMU walls will be repainted.
• New LED light fixtures, exit signs and emergency lighting will be provided.
• A new 120/208 VAC, Three-Phase power panel will be provided.
• New rapid sand filters in horizontal FRP tanks will be provided. All piping within the building and the existing penetrations through the existing concrete foundation walls will be replaced.
• A new recirculation pump, strainer and valving. The pump will be controlled by an adjustable frequency drive. The AFD will maintain the pumps at the proper flow rate regardless of hydraulic conditions.
• New micro-computer based controllers. These controllers will monitor, record and control the rate of chemical addition to the pool and pump speed. The controller will annunciate alarms and advise the operators when backwashing is required.
• The existing surge tank will be abandoned and replaced with a pre-cast concrete surge tank. It is likely that repairs to the existing surge tank would cost more than providing and new pre-cast tank. Therefore, the existing tank will be filled with flowable fill. The new surge tank will be located below the pool deck between the pool and the filter building.
• New chemical systems for disinfection and pH adjustment will be provided. The walking surface above the abandoned surge tank will be improved so that this area of the room be used for storage and pumping of sodium hypochlorite and carbon dioxide.
BUILDING — The below items were discussed with representatives from the city at the walk-thru and everyone agreed that these sort term and long term items should be addressed if the city would like to
move forward with a new pool.
1. Replace all existing doors and frames with new FRP doors and frames.
2. Replace all existing Exit lights and install new emergency lighting.
3. Replace all existing plumbing fixtures.
4. The interior layout will need to be reconfigured to current Accessibility Codes and Standards including but not limited to the ANSI 117 and ADA, The Americans with Disabilities Act. Remove doors and frames from lobby to locker rooms and provide solid frame. Remove doors and frames from shower rooms to pool area and infill openings with concrete block and brick veneer. Cut existing block and brick veneer as required to install a new door and frame from each shower room to the pool area. Reconfigure all fixtures to meet current codes and standards.
5. Reconfigure the gang showers into individual shower stalls.
6. Replace existing ceramic wall and floor tile in the bathroom areas.
7. Replace existing toilet room partitions in the bathroom and changing room areas.
8. Replace existing benches in locker rooms and install new lockers around perimeter of changing
area, similar to the original layout.
9. Provide epoxy paint finish on all of the walls.
10. Raise the existing roof system (approximately 24 inches) over the bathhouse (excluding the mechanical room) as required to conceal all of the mechanical and electrical equipment.
Provide concrete masonry units and brick veneer on the extended wall. Replace existing roofing with new fully adhered tapered insulation and EPDM. Install a new 2-foot by 2-foot acoustical tile ceiling system at 9 feet above finish floor throughout.
11. Replace the mechanical system in its entirety.
12. Replace all of the interior and exterior lights with new LED fixtures.
13. Replace existing food service equipment in the concession area.
14. Remove and replace 600 square feet of brick veneer in areas of cracks and tooth in new brick to match existing.
