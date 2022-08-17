WATERTOWN — A taxi crashed into a few concrete pillars under a bridge on West Main Street Wednesday morning.
At around 7:25 a.m., city fire and police responded to the 900 Block of West Main Street for a Yellow Cab that had crashed into concrete pillars under the railroad bridge near Vanduzee Street.
According to city firefighters, the driver of the cab had swerved to miss something in the road before striking the pillars. The cab then continued a few hundred feet before pulling off to the side.
First responders had to break the door open to extricate the driver, who had a couple minor cuts, but was not taken to a hospital. A passenger in the cab was not injured either, according to city firefighters.
CSX Transportation, a railroad company, responded to the scene to asses the damage to the pillars, which appeared to be minor.
