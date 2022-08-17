First responders work the scene of a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 17, on West Main Street. Ben Muir/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A taxi crashed into a few concrete pillars under a bridge on West Main Street Wednesday morning.

At around 7:25 a.m., city fire and police responded to the 900 Block of West Main Street for a Yellow Cab that had crashed into concrete pillars under the railroad bridge near Vanduzee Street.

