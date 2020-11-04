WATERTOWN — Francee A. Calarco has won her bid for election to the 12th District of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
Running unopposed, Ms. Calarco finished the night with 1,647 votes out of 1,666 counted on Election Day, or 99% of votes. According to records from the Jefferson County Board of Elections, there were 2,159 ballots issued for that race, meaning there are at least 493 absentee ballots yet to be counted, although they will have no effect on the outcome of the race.
Ms. Calarco was running for a seat she had been appointed to in April, after the unexpected death of former county Legislator Carolyn D. Fitzpatrick. While she had not initially expected to have to run for office, she said this year’s election was a good trial run for next year, when all of the county legislators, including her, will be up for election.
She said this year’s election showed her just how much interest there is in local politics across the county.
“I was shocked and surprised at how many people called to ask for a sign once they saw them out,” she said. “I didn’t know that people were that quick and interested in supporting someone.”
She said she also learned more about the campaigning process itself this year, and how much effort she’ll need to devote to reaching voters and getting the word out. She said she hopes next year will provide more opportunities for her to meet voters and learn about the issues most pressing to them.
“(This year’s election) made me think more about the issues that I’ve been learning about currently,” she said. “I’ve been reviewing those just in case anyone asks about them, and I’m sure next year there will be more discussion about issues.”
