CALCIUM — There’s still some time left today to grab a chicken from the Calcium Fire Hall to help benefit K-9 units in the area.
The Northern New York K-9 organization is having a chicken dinner at the Calcium Fire Hall at 24527 County Route 138.
They will be there until about 4 p.m. Saturday, but if people come the volunteers will stick around to provide the dinners. All proceeds will be split among K-9 units in the Watertown Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.
