CALCIUM — While the local community often shows its support for human officers, oftentimes their four-legged counterparts can be overlooked. An annual fundraiser to raise money for protective equipment for K-9s seeks to change that.
While normally held at the North Pole Fire Department, this year’s event will take place today at the Calcium Fire Department and will be a drive-thru style in order for everyone to stay safe amid the pandemic.
This will be the event’s sixth year, with the idea originally coming from a realization that there was a need for K-9s, that they didn’t have body armor and were potentially unsafe.
Those looking to do something to raise money to fix this issue put their heads together and came up with the idea of doing a chicken barbecue. One of them was Joe Wargo, probation supervisor for the Jefferson County Probation Department.
“Since I was fire chief at the North Pole Fire Department, I said I’ll present to them and see if they’d be willing to host a chicken barbecue and sure enough, they did,” he said. “We were fortunate in putting a nice team of people together, a committee if you will, to plan that out. We’re able to get pretty much everything donated, so basically everything coming in is almost 100 percent profit.”
Chicken dinners, including macaroni salad and other sides, are $10 each, and there will be raffles and baked goods as well. Guests will even get to meet some of the K-9s who work with their human counterparts to keep communities safe. This year people also will get to meet the Watertown Police Department’s newest K-9: K-9 Jochie, who recently replaced K-9 Nico. Because he is new to the force, K-9 Jochie does not yet have a protective vest.
The event begins at noon, and its Facebook page can be found at: www.facebook.com/events/2625155084441619/.
“It’s gonna be a nice time. Over the past two years — pre-COVID that is — it was always a nice community event that brought everybody together,” Mr. Wargo said. “We’d have a couple hundred people coming through the doors, and we were doing 300 to 325 chicken dinners every year. We sell out very quickly, and we’re doing it again this year; hopefully it makes several thousand dollars.”
