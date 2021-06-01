CALCIUM — A Memorial Day cookout led to the destruction of a trailer home in Lakes Home Center along Route 11 on Monday afternoon, and caused extensive damage to a second.
According to Calcium Fire Department officials, crews from their department and the Fort Drum Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze at about 3:08 p.m. Monday. The initial report indicated a grill on the front porch of the house at 24428 Route 11, Lot 7, had caught fire and set the entire structure ablaze.
Calcium crews arrived on scene first and found the building was engulfed in flames, with large gaps in the outer walls showing a fully ablaze interior as well. When the Fort Drum crew arrived, firefighters began extinguishing the fire and protecting the other nearby homes in the trailer park.
After the fire was extinguished, which officials said took about an hour and a half to accomplish, crews spent another hour or so extinguishing hot spots to prevent a second fire. Officials said the fire left the trailer home on Lot 7 entirely destroyed.
On Tuesday morning, the smell of smoke still lingered in the air surrounding the trailer. The entire front of the home was nothing but a charred shell and on the back side of the home, siding was seen peeling off from the extreme heat of the fire the day before.
There was also a vintage car sitting besides the burned structure Tuesday. The left side of the blue vehicle — closest to the trailer home — was turned black and yellow from the flames; the paint was bubbling and cracked, and the windows were cracked as well.
A neighboring trailer home had significant heat damage on the side facing the destroyed trailer. Pieces of melted vinyl siding still clung to part of the house Tuesday morning.
Calcium firefighters were assisted by the North Pole Fire Company and the Black River Fire Department, and expressed their thanks to the Evans Mills Walmart, which donated Gatorade and water for crews fighting the fire Monday.
