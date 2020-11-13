WATERTOWN — A Calcium man was arrested by city police Friday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun.
At about 2:36 p.m., members of the Uniformed Patrol and Criminal Investigation divisions investigated a weapon offense at 284 East Main St., in the city where Walter David Conway III was accused of possessing the weapon.
Mr. Conway, 39, of Calcium, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and remanded on $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond, to Jefferson County Correctional Facility.
