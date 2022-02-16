The Canadian government has loosened its border entry requirements slightly, and that’s prompted some U.S. officials to reiterate their demands for an end to all COVID-19-related border restrictions.
On Tuesday, the Canadian government announced that starting Feb. 28, all foreign visitors to the country will be able to enter with a negative rapid antigen test, instead of the now required molecular PCR test.
The change means it will be slightly easier for travelers to enter Canada, as rapid antigen tests provide results much faster than PCR tests. However, only rapid tests administered within the previous 24 hours by a lab, health care provider or telehealth service will be accepted.
Late Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, issued a statement asking the Canadian and U.S. governments to begin the process to end all COVID-19 border restrictions between the two nations, at least for the land border between them.
“I’m calling on both Canada and the United States to release a plan to drop all COVID-19 requirements, so our cross-border travel can resume and our north country communities can be restored,” she said.
The congresswoman said Northern New Yorkers have suffered from border restrictions for too long, since they were enacted in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The border remained closed to all but essential traffic until 2021, and has slowly opened to more people since then. It remains nearly impossible for an unvaccinated non-citizen to enter Canada or the U.S.
In her statement, the congresswoman said it is time to “resume pre-pandemic life,” which includes reopening the U.S.-Canada border for most travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.