WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Clifford H. Lashway thinks that he has the personal communication skills that could bring the council together.
Mr. Lashway, general manager for the 7-Eleven convenience store on Factory Street, said he can help with the turmoil that has embroiled the City Council for months now.
In his job, Mr. Lashway works with all kinds of people, so he would be a stabilizing force on council, he said.
“I definitely can work well with other people,” he said, adding that the lack of decorum going on with the council needs to stop.
Saying that’s he’s fiscally responsible, Mr. Lashway said he got into the council race after seeing council “spend too much money recklessly.”
Council members should focus on what the city needs, not with what they want, he said. He opposed purchasing the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million and replacing the William J. Flynn Pool on the city’s north side for $3.9 million.
The city should spend money on such items as making city streets safer and improving sidewalks and water mains, he said.
The city is using the brunt of its $22 million federal American Rescue Plan Act funding in those areas. But Mr. Lashway supports spending more.
As a businessman owning rental property, Mr. Lashway would like for the city do more to protect landlords from tenants who leave their properties with damaged apartments.
It happened to him. A tenant left a rental unit full of trash that had to be carted away in dumpsters at a cost of $10,000, he said.
A group of landlords brought up the issue to council earlier this year.
More laws should be written to protect them, he said.
Early on during the primary campaign, his mother, Jeanne Barker, got another council candidate kicked off the ballot after raising questions about the candidate’s signatures on ballots.
It was justified, Mr. Lashway said.
Since then, he hasn’t heard a word about what happened and it hasn’t had any impact on his campaign.
Education: General Brown High School, 1992, Jefferson Community College, Business Administration
Employment: General Manager of 7-Eleven store on Factory Street
Family: Wife Taralee, three grown children
