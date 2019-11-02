CARTHAGE — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the town of Wilna council.
Incumbents Patrick W. Britton, 65, of Route 3 and Daniel C. Nevills, 70, of Route 3, Natural Bridge are seeking reelection. However, Mr. Nevills is running as a write-in candidate. Newcomers to the political arena, Donna Martel, 55, of County Route 42, and Shari A. Gerber, 56, of State Route 3, Natural Bridge, have thrown their hats into the ring.
Mr. Britton, a Democrat, has been a councilman since 2015 and prior to that served on the town of Wilna Planning Board from the 1980s to 2000.
“I want to continue working for the town taxpayers,” he said. “We have worked hard to keep our tax rate as low as we possibly can. We are looking to build parks in Herrings and Natural Bridge. There is much going on in the town and hopefully more business soon will be adding to our tax base to further help.”
Mr. Nevills has been on the town board since 2004 and previously was a member of the Town Assessment Review Board from 2002 to 2004.
“I would like to continue to work for residents by working with the town board to keep the tax rate down and complete ongoing projects,” said Mr. Nevills.
Although Mrs. Martel, a Republican, has never been elected to office, she feels her work as finance director/clerk to several town supervisors gives her an insight into municipal government.
“I work closely with the town supervisors building budgets and making decisions on proper spending to ensure the future of each town,” she said. “I will be representing the taxpayers of town of Wilna with experience to continue to ensure the economic future of our town’s growth and stability within our communities.”
Ms. Gerber, a Republican, has served on the town of Wilna Grievances Board for 10 years.
“I love this town and the hamlet of Natural Bridge very much,” she said. “I think there are improvements that could be made here including better communication on when there are changes to meetings. We live in a unique beautiful area — I would love to see the growth in this area grow. Want my grandchildren to live here and have the resources to have a full-time job and money to raise their children. So much potential.”
The Britton file
Education: 1972 Augustinian Academy graduate; certifications from telecommunication speciality schools through his career
Occupation: Retired Verizon 2010; Climax Manufacturing Co. from 1972 to 1987
Family: wife, Joanne; two sons, Patrick and Jeffery; four grandchildren
Organizations: Elks for 45 years; Carthage Volunteer Fire Department exempt member; St. James Family Choir and Parish Council Trustee; Turning Point Chorus; past member of the Climax Federal Credit Union board of directors and a former Little League coach.
The Nevills file
Family: Daughter, Kristy O’Shaughnessy, son, Jeff Nevills; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter
Occupation: Retired truck driver Simpson Fuel, 2005-2015; Manager, Nevills Bros Gas Station, 1965-2005
Education: 1967 Carthage Central High School graduate
Organizations: Carthage Elks Lodge 1762, 39 years, assisted with bingo and community fundraisers; Sons of American Legion Member, 11 years; Natural Bridge Fire Department 45 years, served as first assistant chief, second assistant chief, financial secretary, treasurer, on executive committee and board of directors.
The Martel file
Education: State University of New York Empire College, Associates in Science 2009
SUNY Empire State College, Bachelor of Science 2014; Concentration: Accounting, Business, Economic Management
Occupation: Finance director/clerk to town supervisor town of Rutland, 2014-present; town of Hounsfield, 2016-present; town of Champion, 2017-present; Owner/operator Straight-Forward Accounting & Income Tax Service, 2009-present; office manager FX Caprara Car Companies, Watertown, 1992-2009
Family: Married to Joseph Martel; two adult children: daughter LeeAnn Tedford, Watertown, son Terry Beach II, Portsmouth, Va, Three stepdaughters Kerrie Nelson,Iowa, Krysty Martel, Illinois, and Veronica Martel, deceased; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren
Organizations: Quality Deer Management Association, Watertown, treasurer 2007 to current; Black River American Legion Riders Post 673, Black River, Treasurer 2008 to current; Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 7227, Carthage. 2010 to current
American Legion Auxiliary Post 789, Carthage, treasurer 2010 to current; Elks, Carthage 2010 to current
The Gerber file
Education: Graduate 1981 regents diploma from Carthage Central; Associate of Liberal art in 1988 and associate in Human Services in 1989 from Jefferson Community College.
Occupation: social welfare examiner at Jefferson County Department of Social Services, 1990 to present, plan to retire April 2020; Waitress at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 2004-present
Family: daughter Jade (Travis) Intorcia; son Jordan (Desiree) Morgan; seven grandchildren
Organizations: Carthage American Legion 1984-present; Natural Bridge Ladies Auxiliary
